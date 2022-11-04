Judge in Art 321 suit rejects requests by both sides to decide case in their favor

The legal fight between current and former leaders of Art 321 will continue -- at least for now.

A Natrona County District judge recently denied both sides’ requests to decide the case in their favor before the matter reaches a jury.

At issue is the leadership of Art 321, a prestigious community organization that operates a gallery, classes and other art-related programs in downtown Casper. A group of several former board members filed a lawsuit at the beginning of this year asserting the group’s executive director Tyler Cessor wrongfully altered bylaws to make major administrative changes without oversight. Cessor, who recently announced his departure from the organization, and other current leaders denied those allegations

The suit followed a broader conversation about the direction of the organization, which is also known as the Casper Artists’ Guild. The organization has in the last few years made a number of changes that alienated some older members.

As the court case proceeded, both sides filed court documents asserting a judge could end the case in their favor. But in an Oct. 25 ruling, Judge Catherine Wilking denied both sets of motions.

Wilking pointed out that problems with Art 321’s record keeping over the years made it difficult to decide the case now. She cited the “sheer number of either lost, missing or incomplete records.”

“Since its informal inception in 1924, the Guild has unfortunately embraced haphazard archival practices leaving a less than ideal and incomplete paper trail,” Wilking wrote. “The Court finds both parties’ attempts to rely on such imperfect records in support of their requests for judgment as a matter of law unpersuasive.”

The plaintiffs asked the judge to order the current leadership to hold an annual meeting, during which time guide members could be elected as directors. The defendants maintained the judge could not do so for a host of reasons including that guild members lack a right to vote on officers and directors.

In her decision, Wilking noted that both sides had pointed to certain words and provisions in the guild’s bylaws over the years. But that, she wrote, was problematic.

“For example, the bylaws allegedly adopted in 1991 are unsigned, undated and unverified in the sense that no corroborating minutes exist (or have been produced) from meetings conducted at or around the time of the apparent adoption,” Wilking wrote.

The problems with those documents, she went on, precluded her from deciding on the case at this point in the proceedings. She noted, for instance, that the court could not order the guild “to hold an annual meeting when it is unclear based on the documents presented what a “member” is entitled to do.”

Whether the case will now proceed to trial remains unclear. Earlier this week, lawyers for both sides filed court papers seeking time to further settlement negotiations.