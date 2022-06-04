June kicks off with community garage sales, farmer's market in Casper

The warm weather Saturday morning drew swarms of shoppers to garage sales and a new farmer’s market at the BlueBird Restaurant — a sign summer’s officially here.

Garden Creek, a subdivision on the city’s west side, held its annual community garage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About 27 families pitched in, said Lisa McDonald, who organized the event.

They were spread all throughout the neighborhood, so McDonald made maps to hand out to visitors. She had about 200 at the start of the morning — but they were all gone by 10 a.m.

So was much of the inventory. Early-bird shoppers swooped in between 6 and 6:30 a.m., some residents said.

An old marquee sign was among the treasures up for grabs at McDonald’s house. She got it from a local church when her family lived in Cody, but hadn’t used it since coming to Casper, she said.

“THIS SIGN – $100,” the marquee read.

Down the street, several families had pooled an impressive selection of jewelry, toys, clothes, electronics and more.

One resident, Jen Gear, said she started setting up for the sale up at 4 a.m.

It’s fun to get together with neighbors, Gear said — especially those you haven’t seen in awhile. And it’s a nice way to clean out some household clutter.

She sold a travel bunk bed to a man a couple hours ago, she said. He was as excited to buy it as Gear was to sell it.

“You would have thought he won the lottery,” another resident, Tammy Harvey, mused.

Even halfway through the sale, customers were coming in droves. Business was nonstop for Trisha Sanchez and her family.

Their driveway was crammed with stuff at first, Sanchez said. But by mid-morning, customers had cleaned house — aside from some ski gear and household decorations.

Bruno, Sanchez’ long-haired dachshund, greeted visitors as they came and went. Even he seemed to be getting a little worn out from all the commotion.

Debbie Blanchett and her family picked up several fishing poles at one house. They’re looking forward to trying them out at Alcova this summer. For them, fishing is a family affair — even the grandkids join in, said Blanchett.

Banchett’s 15-year-old son, Colton, just got his first job. He was excited to buy a pole with his own money, she said.

Saturday morning was also the first farmer’s market at the Bluebird Restaurant, located on Center Street.

Vendors set up in the restaurant’s backyard from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., selling crafts, homemade soaps, clothes, jam and plants.

Owner Jacquie Anderson wants the weekly market to be a casual place for mom-and-pop sellers to set up shop. They have space for about 10 vendors, Anderson said, and they don’t charge booth fees.

Anyone interested in being a vendor can get in touch with Anderson by calling (307) 235-5202 or messaging the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Kathryn Kirlin was selling canvas bags and patio jewels: long, colorful strands of crystal beads. She started crafting a couple of years ago. It’s become part of her daily routine, she said.

Some of the jewels were strung together in patterns representing the seven chakras, Kirin said, a meditative concept that originates from the Hindu faith.

Around the corner, Gel Reece offered decorated mugs and a rack of upcycled thrifted clothes — each painted with their original designs.

A shirt hanging out in front had a helmet painted on it. The design was partially inspired by the video game “Doom,” Reece said.

Between Reece’s booth and Kirlin’s booth, Jeffery Lohrenz sold rows of fruit, vegetable and herb plants. They came from Colorado, he said.

Lohrenz, whose family is from Norway, said he was happy to spend the morning chatting with visitors. It’s “hygge,” he said — the Danish and Norwegian word for things that evoke coziness and warmth.

