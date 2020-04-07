Juvenile in Natrona County juvenile detention center tests positive for COVID-19, county says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A juvenile in the Natrona County Regional Juvenile Detention Center tested positive Monday for COVID-19, according to a press release.

"Since the beginning of incarceration, the juvenile was, and continues to be isolated from the rest of the ... population," Rebekah Ladd, the county's spokeswoman for COVID-19-related matters, said in a press release.

The Star-Tribune had asked the Casper-Natrona County Health Department earlier Tuesday about an infection at the facility. According to the press release, the center is following "isolating protocols and guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The statement did not disclose the juvenile's medical condition, age or gender.

As of Monday, there were 216 identified cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. Twenty-six of those are in Natrona County, with nearly half here tied to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute.

The actual total of infected people is almost certainly much higher, given testing limitations, health experts say. Many people with COVID-19 don't have symptoms, meaning they can pass it off to someone else without even knowing it.