K2 Radio app sends out antisemitic news alerts in 'hack' incident

K2 Radio’s mobile app sent out a series of antisemitic and obscene news alerts early Wednesday in what the Casper news outlet called a systems hack.

“We deeply apologize for the content that was sent,” K2 Radio said in a Facebook post later that morning. “We are currently investigating and solving the breach. K2 Radio does not tolerate such speech and we thank you for your understanding."

The alerts, which have since been deleted from the app, advocated for acts of violence against Jewish people and called a TownSquare Media Casper executive a Nazi. (TownSquare owns K2.)

Another alert made vulgar remarks about the executive and another staff member.

After multiple antisemitic alerts had been sent out shortly after midnight, K2 sent out its own alert letting readers know that the station had been hacked and that it did not condone the hate speech that had been published. Minutes later, the hacker sent out two more hateful and obscene alerts.

Tom McCarthy, market president and chief revenue officer for TownSquare, said Wednesday the company's development team is working to identify and fix the system vulnerabilities that caused the breach.

They don't know who did it or what their motives were, McCarthy said.

"We are confident it is not a current employee of TownSquare," he added.

Editor's note: The Star-Tribune has reviewed the hacked alerts, but is not posting them here to avoid circulating antisemitic and Nazi messages.