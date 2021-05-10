Kansas State's Lauren Taubert sets two personal marks at home meet

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, a 2016 graduate of Natrona County High School, set two personal records at the Ward Haylett Invitational this past weekend in Manhattan, Kansas. Taubert won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4.5 inches and finished third in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.47 seconds.

Taubert currently has the No. 4 heptathlon mark in the country and is just 169 points shy of the 6,000-point Olympic Trials standard. She has two meets remaining -- this weekend's Big 12 Outdoor Championships and the NCAA West Prelims on May 27-29 -- before the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.