Kaufman to leave Visit Casper, county commission

After six years, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman is leaving Casper.

Kaufman is headed to Rapid City, South Dakota, for a new role as CEO and president of their tourism agency, Visit Rapid City.

Kaufman has served for three years as a Natrona County commissioner, first appointed in 2019 then elected to her seat the following year. She took the place of former commissioner Matt Keating when he was elected county assessor.

Once Kaufman turns in her formal resignation from the board, the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will call for applications to fill her spot. The committee will narrow those down to three finalists, county party chair Kevin Taheri said, and the sitting commissioners will make their final choice from those. The applicants do not have to be registered Republicans, Taheri said.

“Brook brought a diversity of thought to the Natrona County Commission,” said chairman Paul Bertoglio in a Tuesday release from Visit Casper. “She brought a fresh perspective and worked tirelessly for Natrona County.”

As a commissioner, Kaufman advocated for preserving the county’s outdoor spaces, updating its planning and zoning regulations

According to the release, Kaufman plans to stay with Visit Casper through early April. In her six years as CEO, the agency added three jobs — nearly doubling its staff.

"Sometimes the tourism industry is overshadowed or eclipsed by other industries, but we know the importance of travel and tourism," Kaufman said in an email. "Everything in Wyoming starts with a visit and it's critical for an organization like Visit Casper to exist because the work we do has a direct impact on the quality of life in Natrona County."

During her time with Visit Casper, Kaufman spearheaded some of the agency’s most visible campaigns, including for the 2017 solar eclipse. She created the Certified Tourism Ambassador Program, which recently surpassed 1,000 participants, as well as 5150’ Restaurant Week and the Visit Casper Business challenge.

Kaufman also led Casper to secure bids for high school state tournaments for volleyball, basketball, wrestling, track, spirit and marching band through 2026, and worked to ensure the CNFR will stay here until at least 2025.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman also helped pivot Casper’s marketing, appealing to road trippers and those coming to Wyoming for outdoor activities. She told the Star-Tribune she also set up a job board to help those who lost their hospitality jobs in the early days.

“Over the last several years, Brook has boldly and strategically led the efforts of Visit Casper,” Jim Ruble, chair of the Natrona County tourism board, said in Tuesday’s release. “With her at the helm, we have grown in positive ways both as a destination people want to visit and as a professional marketing organization.”

