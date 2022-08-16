Keating ousted by Saulsbury in controversial assessor race

Natrona County Assessor Matt Keating lost his bid for a second term Tuesday, as former interim assessor Tammy Saulsbury swept the vote with 52%.

Keating earned 25% of around 19,000 votes cast in Tuesday's primary election, and challenger Tim Haid earned 22.5%.

The assessor is responsible for calculating property taxes for every lot in the county.

Keating, a longtime county commissioner and firefighter, was elected to the post in 2018 and quickly became a controversial figure in Natrona County.

Saulsbury, former interim assessor, lost to Keating by a small margin that year.

Haid owns a landscaping business in Casper and previously worked in the county treasurer’s office. He’s advocated for switching the valuation model to one based on the average price of a property over 10 years, which would need to be done on the state level via a constitutional amendment.

Keating’s time in office has brought a dramatic increase in people appealing their property tax assessments in the last four years and increased scrutiny on the office. Residents say their taxes are rising dramatically — often faster than market rates — and that Keating isn’t willing to adjust values after they’re sent out (a common practice before he took office).

The state has commended Keating for attempting to bring the county into compliance with Wyoming’s standards, as the office has been under a work order due to a history of systemic undervaluing under past assessors.

Keating says that Saulsbury, who worked for the office for 13 years, was part of that problem.

But Saulsbury says the problems facing the office now are a lack of transparency and hundreds of appeals that use taxpayer money.

All three candidates also ran on promises to fix the office. They all signed onto a petition started by a local resident, Rozmaring Czaban, that supports switching to an acquisition model for valuations — one that would base property values on the purchase price.

Like Haid’s 10-year average idea, that switch would require a constitutional amendment and would affect the entire state. Other counties have also reported rising property taxes as prices go up across the state, but recent attempts to reform the assessment process have failed at the state level.

Czaban told the Star-Tribune that the problems with the assessor’s office are larger than Keating.

The petition has gathered around 200 signatures, and has been signed by several local elected officials including Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, Rep. Chuck Gray, Sen. Drew Perkins, Rep. Pat Sweeney and his challenger Bill Allemand, and nearly every candidate for county commission.