Kelly Walsh band director takes over Casper Municipal Band

Kelly Walsh High School's bands director, Brent Rose, is stepping in to lead the Casper Municipal Band amid longtime director Roger Fenner's retirement.

The municipal band, known for its free summer concert series in Washington Park, has been under Fenner's guidance for 34 years.

The band usually consists of between 60 and 70 members, Rose said. They come from all kinds of backgrounds — their ranks include retail workers, educators, doctors, lawyers, retirees, you name it. They’ve even enlisted some high school students students.

It was time to pass the torch, Fenner said. The trombonist also recently retired from his teaching position at Casper College.

Rose described the hand-off as a bit “intimidating,” but also “powerful.”

“That’s a lot of institutional memory that I have to make up for,” he said. The band’s been around for over 130 years, after all.

The group has changed considerably under Fenner. When he first arrived in the late '80s, the it was more of a "social event," he said.

He introduced auditions for new members, with an eye toward strong sight-readers. That was crucial, since the band has little practice time to work with. They're rehearse a concert for the first time on a Tuesday, then go live that same Thursday.

"That's what makes this work," Fenner said, "because all the readers in the band are strong, well trained, talented musicians."

For Rose, it's quite the change of pace, Rose said.

“In high school, we’ll get music in August, and perform in October,” he said.

It's a quieter crowd, too. When he’s directing high school kids, there’s usually lots of talking and giggling in between practice. The members of the municipal band, in contrast, are all business.

Rose said he looks forward to carrying on the band's legacy and traditions. But he’s also interested in fostering the next generation of members — maybe by bringing in new, younger musicians, for example.

Fenner will still be involved with the band this summer, he said. He’s doing a bit of administrative work, as well as helping Rose transition into the new role. He’ll also conduct the season finale concert, and the Fourth of July show — one of his favorites.

“We get a huge audience, and that's always exciting as a performer,” he said of the Fourth of July show. “The more people you have, the more energy it helps as a performer and as a director."

The group usually features a broad selection of music at its concerts, Fenner said — that way, there's something for everyone.

"I always liked doing a classical piece of the early part of the concert," he said. "And then from there, I tried to lighten up into perhaps featuring a section of the band, or a solo piece."

You can expect contemporary pieces, too — pop music, Latin music, maybe even some jazz.

The concert season kicks off June 9 with guest musician and entertainer Chad Lore.

Here’s the full list of concert dates — each takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Washington Park:

June 9 - featuring Chad Lore

June 16 - featuring The Fireants

June 23 - featuring Prairie Wildfire

June 30 - Fourth of July concert

July 7 - featuring Lauren Pedjun

July 14 - featuring Creek Brass

July 28 - featuring the Army National Guard Brass Band

Aug. 4 - featuring The Tremors

