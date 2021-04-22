Kelly Walsh boys soccer defeats Natrona County to win 5th consecutive Casper Cup

The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team continues to put up impressive numbers. Colten Atkinson and Hayden Hollinger scored goals and goalkeeper Caden Allaire finished with another clean sheet as the Trojans defeated crosstown rival Natrona County 2-0 Thursday at KW's Tom Staffileno Activity Complex.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Trojans (7-1-0, 6-1-0 Class 4A West) and their fifth consecutive over the Mustangs in the annual Casper Cup. Kelly Walsh has now outscored its opponents 44-3 on the season with seven shutouts.
"Our defense is the key," Kelly Walsh head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "Hayden Umbach is our leader back there, but Caden has great hands and he's really good at communicating."
Unlike in their meeting back on April 13 -- a 4-0 victory for Kelly Walsh -- Natrona County (3-3-1 4A West) was able to string together some passes Thursday, but the Mustangs couldn't penetrate the Trojans' back line. The few shots they did get on goal were from distance and easily handled by Allaire.
"We have really good team speed," Chadderdon said. "Even if the ball gets behind us we're able to get back and set up our defensive shell. And I think as we get further into the season that's going to be the difference maker."
Of course, it helps that the Trojans have one of the best finishers in the state in Atkinson and "creative players" like seniors Sian Realing and Brian Cerdio and junior Jackson Catchpole who help Kelly Walsh control the flow of the game.
"We have a lot of guys who are really good in (one versus one) situations," Chadderdon admitted. "Our guy doesn't have to beat 10 guys, he just has to beat his guy and that forces the defense to change shapes.
"Our guys aren't trying to showboat, but if they can take a guy on and make that extra pass then the dominoes start to fall."
Atkinson, who had two goals in the teams' last meeting, got the scoring started with a blast into the top left corner of the net at the 33-minute mark.
"Our offense is pretty fun to watch," Allaire said, "especially when you see a goal like that by Colten."
Despite the lack of action around the Kelly Walsh net this season, Allaire knows things will likely change when the playoffs roll around. So while he has a great vantage point to admire the Trojans' offensive firepower, he knows he and the defenders in front of him can't relax on the pitch.
"We have to communicate and we have to keep working," the junior keeper said. "Even when we have the ball down at the other end we have to stay engaged."
The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak for the Mustangs, who picked up road wins at Rock Springs and Green River this past weekend. Still, first-year head coach Chris Stier likes the way his team is coming together.
"The kids are buying into what the coaches are telling them and we're improving every game," he said. "We're moving in the right direction. We just need to clean up some things technically because I think we've shown that we can compete with anybody."
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, heading into the final month of the regular season the Trojans are showing that they're not just anybody.
