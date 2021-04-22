Kelly Walsh boys soccer defeats Natrona County to win 5th consecutive Casper Cup

"We have a lot of guys who are really good in (one versus one) situations," Chadderdon admitted. "Our guy doesn't have to beat 10 guys, he just has to beat his guy and that forces the defense to change shapes.

"Our guys aren't trying to showboat, but if they can take a guy on and make that extra pass then the dominoes start to fall."

Atkinson, who had two goals in the teams' last meeting, got the scoring started with a blast into the top left corner of the net at the 33-minute mark.

"Our offense is pretty fun to watch," Allaire said, "especially when you see a goal like that by Colten."

Despite the lack of action around the Kelly Walsh net this season, Allaire knows things will likely change when the playoffs roll around. So while he has a great vantage point to admire the Trojans' offensive firepower, he knows he and the defenders in front of him can't relax on the pitch.

"We have to communicate and we have to keep working," the junior keeper said. "Even when we have the ball down at the other end we have to stay engaged."