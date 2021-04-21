Kelly Walsh boys soccer looks to extend Casper Cup streak vs Natrona County

The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team is putting up some impressive numbers heading into the half of the Class 4A West season. Through six conference games, the only setback for the Trojans (5-1-0) was a 3-2 overtime loss to Jackson on April 10 in which the Broncs rallied from a 2-1 deficit.

The three goals scored by Jackson are also the only goals Kelly Walsh has allowed this season. Throw in a 9-0 shutout of Cheyenne East on April 6 and the Trojans have outscored their opponents 42-3. This past weekend Kelly Walsh posted back-to-back 8-0 road shutouts of Green River and Rock Springs.

Prior to that, the Trojans overwhelmed rival Natrona County 4-0 with Colten Atkinson netting two goals and classmates Brian Cerdio and Sian Realing scoring one apiece. Junior goalkeeper Caden Allaire made a handful of saves to earn his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Kelly Walsh will try to keep its streak going Tuesday against an improving Natrona County team in the Casper Cup at KW's Tom Staffileno Activities Complex. The Trojans have won four in a row (2015-19) in the annual meeting, although the Mustangs still lead the all-time series 14-13-6. Last year's game, along with the rest of the high school spring sports seasons, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.