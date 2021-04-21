 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Walsh boys soccer looks to extend Casper Cup streak vs Natrona County
0 comments
BOYS SOCCER

Kelly Walsh boys soccer looks to extend Casper Cup streak vs Natrona County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team is putting up some impressive numbers heading into the half of the Class 4A West season. Through six conference games, the only setback for the Trojans (5-1-0) was a 3-2 overtime loss to Jackson on April 10 in which the Broncs rallied from a 2-1 deficit.

The three goals scored by Jackson are also the only goals Kelly Walsh has allowed this season. Throw in a 9-0 shutout of Cheyenne East on April 6 and the Trojans have outscored their opponents 42-3. This past weekend Kelly Walsh posted back-to-back 8-0 road shutouts of Green River and Rock Springs.

Prior to that, the Trojans overwhelmed rival Natrona County 4-0 with Colten Atkinson netting two goals and classmates Brian Cerdio and Sian Realing scoring one apiece. Junior goalkeeper Caden Allaire made a handful of saves to earn his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Kelly Walsh will try to keep its streak going Tuesday against an improving Natrona County team in the Casper Cup at KW's Tom Staffileno Activities Complex. The Trojans have won four in a row (2015-19) in the annual meeting, although the Mustangs still lead the all-time series 14-13-6. Last year's game, along with the rest of the high school spring sports seasons, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mustangs (3-2-1 overall and 4A West) rebounded from the loss to Kelly Walsh with victories over Rock Springs (3-2) and Green River (2-0). Senior Max Radosevich, who had a hat trick against the Tigers, and freshman Jael Reyes lead the Natrona County offensive attack with support from seniors Ryan Swan and Conner Shipper.

Following Tuesday's game, both teams will play at Evanston this weekend followed by road games at Jackson and Star Valley the following weekend. The Trojans and Mustangs close the regular season May 7-8 with home games against Green River and Rock Springs.

Boys Tracker

TUESDAY: Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

RECORDS: Mustangs (3-2-1, 3-2-1 Class 4A West); Trojans (6-1-0, 5-1-0 4A West).

LAST TIME: Kelly Walsh got two goals from Colten Atkinson and one apiece from Sian Realing and Brian Cerdio in a 4-0 shutout on April 13.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News