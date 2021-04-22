Kelly Walsh girls soccer shuts out Natrona County to keep possession of Casper Cup

This time, the Kelly Walsh defense wasn't going to get beat. Nine days after allowing Natrona County's Kylan Campbell to get behind their last line of defense and score the Fillies' only goal in what turned out to be a 1-all draw, the Trojans shut down the speedy freshman and the rest of the Natrona County offense to earn a 1-0 win Thursday at KW's Tom Staffileno Activity Complex.

"We just had to keep communicating and stay connected on defense," Kelly Walsh senior defender Barrett Lloyd said. "We're a really close team and we're just learning to trust each other more and more."

The Trojans (4-2-1 Class 4A West) limited the Fillies to just three shots on goal, all in the second half, and KW senior goalkeeper Alyssa DePoorter rarely had to move off her line to make a save.

The Kelly Walsh defense, combined with sophomore Hannah Holmberg's goal in the 14th minute allowed the Trojans to win the annual Casper Cup for the fourth consecutive time. Kelly Walsh has been in possession of the traveling trophy since 2017.

"Our defense didn't give them anything," Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. "Our whole defense played good, but I thought Barrett Lloyd was really solid in the back."