Kelly Walsh grad Russel Sprecher helps Eastern Wyoming golf win Region IX championship

The Eastern Wyoming College men's golf team claimed the Region IX championship over the weekend, with freshman Russel Sprecher, a 2020 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, earning all-Region IX honors.
Sprecher was a two-time all-state performer for the Trojans in helping them win back-to-back state titles in 2018-19.
Eastern Wyoming College now advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship on May 10-13 in Lubbock, Texas.
