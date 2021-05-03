 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh grad Russel Sprecher helps Eastern Wyoming golf win Region IX championship
MEN'S JUNIOR COLLEGE GOLF

Kelly Walsh grad Russel Sprecher helps Eastern Wyoming golf win Region IX championship

The Eastern Wyoming College men's golf team claimed the Region IX championship over the weekend, with freshman Russel Sprecher, a 2020 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, earning all-Region IX honors.

Sprecher was a two-time all-state performer for the Trojans in helping them win back-to-back state titles in 2018-19.

Eastern Wyoming College now advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship on May 10-13 in Lubbock, Texas.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

