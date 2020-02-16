Kelly Walsh student works to improve community

So 20 students really make all of those things happen? We put a lot of time in. I’d say Key Club takes up a good six to 10 hours every single week organizing everything. I’m emailing people constantly, trying to keep up with all the events. We switched sponsors this year, so a lot of that fell on me, but I got to experience that and got to structure it the way I want.

What’s your favorite Key Club event? Absolutely the blood drive. The reason why is because it’s been the most beneficial for not only community but also the student body. The competition between NC and KW, I just think that’s doing such good things for the student body and school spirit. The public goes to donate blood at Eastridge Mall on Feb. 27 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and they can say which school they want their donation to count toward. The Peach Basket is also Feb. 27, and the blood drive ends that day.