top story
ELECTION 2022

Kiester announces run to keep district court clerk position

The sitting clerk of district court in Natrona County will try to keep her seat in November's election.

Jill Kiester was appointed to the position in March 2021, after previous clerk Ann Volin died in February. Volin worked for the court for 32 years. 

Kiester is a long-time county employee and led the Child Support Enforcement office for 27 years.

She said in a statement Friday she will be running as a Republican.

"It is my privilege and my honor to get to do this job every day," Kiester said in the announcement. "I am happy to continue to make this office as efficient as possible and to serve the people of Natrona County as the Clerk of District Court."

The position maintains records in Natrona County's Seventh District, including for criminal, civil, probate and juvenile cases. The district has one of the largest caseloads in the state and handles child support payments and restitution.

The district court, which handles felony criminal cases and more serious civil matters, is in the process of implementing electronic filing. A new computer system will accommodate the change.

"We believe the system will make the processes in the office run more smoothly for both the staff and for the citizens of Natrona County," Kiester said in the announcement.

Jill Kiester

Jill Kiester will run in November to maintain her position as clerk in Natrona County's district court. 

 Jill Kiester, courtesy

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

