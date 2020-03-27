Know how to sew? Wyoming Medical Center needs your help

For universal caps, please use 100 percent cotton material and cotton ribbon. All cloth donations will be laundered according to hospital protocol before use.

Patterns for gowns and masks and step-by-step instructions for gowns are also available at wyomingmedicalcenter.org.

To drop-off handmade items at Wyoming Medical Center, please enter through the West Parking Garage and drop them in the donation bins in the Sky Lobby. Hours for donation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

To drop off at the Mills Police Department, The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center has set up a donation center of personal protective equipment to be redistributed to agencies throughout the community, including Wyoming Medical Center. The donation center is located at 4800 W. Yellowstone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wyoming Medical Center will continue to monitor its personal protective equipment stock and needs and may revise requests for help in the future. The hospital staff is grateful for the time, effort and expertise offered by the community.

