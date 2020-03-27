Know how to sew? Wyoming Medical Center needs your help

Wyoming Medical Center needs the help of those who sew to make gowns, masks and caps.
The most critical need currently is isolation gowns to protect staff treating patients with infectious illnesses. Loretta Miller of Mountain View Baptist Church has volunteered to organize community seamstresses and has patterns approved for hospital purposes. Email her at polar.ice2712@yahoo.com to join the group. (If you are part of a larger group or club, please pick one person to coordinate with Miller.)
Individually, please use the following guidelines for isolation gowns.
- Please use medium to thick soft cotton, preferably Pima or KONA cotton.
- Physical patterns are large, but can be picked up at the Kalico Kat Quilt Shop, 1239 S. Elk St.
- Each gown requires about 2 yards of fabric. To donate fabric to this cause, please email Miller at polar.ice2712@yahoo.com.
Wyoming Medical Center is also accepting donations of handmade cloth and surgical masks and universal caps.
For cloth masks, please use a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric, preferably T-shirt type material. This provides the best balance of filtering capability. Tying strings are preferred over elastic straps, but either is acceptable
For surgical masks, please use a single layer of non-woven fabric over a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric; or two layers of medium thickness melt blown non-woven fabric. Tying strings only, no elastic straps.
For universal caps, please use 100 percent cotton material and cotton ribbon. All cloth donations will be laundered according to hospital protocol before use.
Patterns for gowns and masks and step-by-step instructions for gowns are also available at wyomingmedicalcenter.org.
To drop-off handmade items at Wyoming Medical Center, please enter through the West Parking Garage and drop them in the donation bins in the Sky Lobby. Hours for donation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
To drop off at the Mills Police Department, The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center has set up a donation center of personal protective equipment to be redistributed to agencies throughout the community, including Wyoming Medical Center. The donation center is located at 4800 W. Yellowstone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wyoming Medical Center will continue to monitor its personal protective equipment stock and needs and may revise requests for help in the future. The hospital staff is grateful for the time, effort and expertise offered by the community.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.