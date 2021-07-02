KW grad earns prestigious CC student award

Trujillo received high praise from political science instructor Erick Frankland: “I had Rachelle in both Non-Western Political Cultures and Issues in Foreign Relations II during this past spring semester and found her to be a truly exceptional and thoughtful student. She was deeply engaged with the material in both classes, and I could always count on her to present intriguing insights and pose challenging questions. She has to be one of the most curious, sincere, and poised students that I have had at Casper College in 23 years of teaching. I look forward to having her in subsequent classes next year,” he said.

In the nomination letters received by the committee in support of Trujillo, comments included: “She excels in every facet of her coursework.” “Her projects for the class took a creative spin, and she went the extra mile to make sure she submitted her best work.” “Rachelle communicated well, worked ahead of deadlines, and submitted quality work for the Chinook." "It is a joy to watch a student with a passion for helping others (through volunteering)."