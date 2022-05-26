Lakota painter Gerald Cournoyer to visit National Historic Trails Interpretive Center on Sunday

For Gerald Cournoyer, art is a ceremony — a prayer.

He prefers to paint with a long brush, using his whole arm. Occasionally, he’ll back away from the canvas and take a moment to sit with the work-in-progress.

After all, it’s only when you take a few steps back that you see the whole story.

A member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Cournoyer is known for painting using bold color combinations, geometric designs and animal motifs.

On Sunday, Cournoyer plans to paint Devil’s Tower as part of an art demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

It won’t be his first time at the trails center — he spoke in front of a packed room there last summer, he said.

Cournoyer is both artist and educator: he’s presented his work and delivered lectures to institutions across the country. In recent years, he served as the director of the School of Indian Art and then as vice president of development at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

He describes his work as traditional Lakota art with contemporary influences.

In one painting, for instance, a blue monarch butterfly perches in a kaleidoscope of hard-edged shapes. In another, ravens mingle with people performing the Ghost Dance — a Plains Indian ceremony to bring back dead family members, send American settlers back to Europe and usher in an era of peace.

Each contains a coded message, Cournoyer said. The Lakota culture — like many other indigenous nations — has a library of symbols that can be used to tell stories, share knowledge, recount spiritual teachings and so on.

If you’re familiar with the symbols of a specific tribe, you can read them them “like a book,” he said.

Take the kapemni: two triangles stacked on top of each other in an hourglass shape. The triangle on the bottom represents life on earth, while the one on top represents the next world, Cournoyer said.

Color choice adds its own layer of meaning. In Cournoyer’s artwork, blue might represent air or water; and green, medicine, for instance.

He’s also fond of including birds in his paintings — most of all, ravens. “The raven is of particular importance,” he wrote in an artist’s statement on his website, “and is believed to bring story of the future to individuals and serves as a warning to animals that prey is near.”

Cournoyer’s work is part of a wider movement to revive lost Native American traditions.

Before American settlers arrived, the Plains Indian nations called the Midwest and Mountain West home for thousands of years.

In the late 1800s, the U.S. and Canadian governments funded the starvation, displacement and murder of Plains Indians to make room for their settlers.

Native American children were taken from their families and sent to residential schools, where they were forced to assimilate to western culture. They were separated from their histories, languages and cultural practices.

“My work is about trying to make a connection back using symbols,” Cournoyer said.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, located at 1501 N. Poplar St., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’ll be closed on Saturday in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s rally, which is expected to draw thousands to the neighboring Ford Wyoming Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.