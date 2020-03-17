Lander declares state of emergency as all seven new cases of coronavirus are tied to assisted-living facility

While the clinic has fielded many calls from those concerned they may have the virus, many -- if not more than those concerned they may be sick -- have called the clinic to ask if there’s anything they can do to help out, Firth said. “I’ve been pretty impressed with our community’s response.”

The positive community response to the illnesses in Lander has helped keep staff at the clinic motivated, even as it becomes clearer that the outbreak – and precautions meant to limit it – could last a long time, he said.

“Everybody’s got their game face on,” Firth said. “Right now, morale’s pretty good.”

Worrisome cluster

The cluster at the facility is particularly concerning because the elderly and chronically ill are dying of COVID-19 at much higher rates than the rest of the population. According to data published in New York Magazine that looked at mortality in Chinese patients, the mortality rate for coronavirus patients was below 1 percent for all patients younger than 50. After that, it steadily climbs. It's nearly 10 percent for people between 70 and 79. It's even higher for those over 80: Nearly one in five of those patients died.

The average of death in Italy — which as been particularly hard hit by the virus — is 81.