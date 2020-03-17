Lander declares state of emergency as seven new cases of coronavirus are tied to assisted-living facility

In addition, the clinic had seen people who showed signs of the illness and tested negative for other sicknesses like the flu.

“We’re telling everybody that’s flu-negative … (to) act like you have COVID,” he said.

While the clinic has fielded many calls from those concerned they may have the virus, many -- if not more than those concerned they may be sick -- have called the clinic to ask if there’s anything they can do to help out, Firth said. “I’ve been pretty impressed with our community’s response.”

The positive community response to the illnesses in Lander has helped keep staff at the clinic motivated, even as it becomes clearer that the outbreak – and precautions meant to limit it – could last a long time, he said.

“Everybody’s got their game face on,” Firth said. “Right now, morale’s pretty good.”

Worrisome cluster