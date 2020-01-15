Lander, Laramie youth to represent state in D.C.

Delegates and alternates are selected by state departments of education nationwide after nomination by teachers and principals. Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction, confirmed the final selection.

The program was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundations since its inception.

The impetus for the program is "to increase young Americans' understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world," according to language in Senate testimony when the program was created.

Two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity gather in Washington for a week of intensive study of the federal government and the people who lead it. While in Washington, the student delegates attend meetings and briefings with senators, members of the House of Representatives, Congressional staff, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and senior members of the national media.

Transportation and all expenses for Washington Week are provided by The Hearst Foundations. No government funds are used.

