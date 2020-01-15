Lander, Laramie youth to represent state in D.C.

Ryan Brinda of Lander and Ruby Novogrodsky of Laramie have been selected as Wyoming's representatives to the United States Senate Youth Program and will attend Washington Week in the nation's capital from March 7 to 14.
Each receives a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study as well with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.
Brinda is a senior at Lander Valley High School, serves as president of the student body, is a member of the National Honor Society and captains the varsity swimming and cross country teams. He is an officer in FBLA and has attended three state and national leadership conferences. He has been involved in the Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Project to provide more than 1,000 community members with full Thanksgiving dinners annually.
Novogrodsky is a senior at Laramie High School and serves as president of Key Club and vice president of the National Honor Society. She is the legislative coordinator of the Laramie chapter of March For Our Lives, which entails communicating with state representatives and senators on matters concerning student safety, suicide prevention and gun violence prevention. She is a member of the Laramie Youth Council and school orchestra and musical theater program.
Wyoming alternates are Arundathi Nair from Laramie and Rachel Shuler from Rock Springs.
Delegates and alternates are selected by state departments of education nationwide after nomination by teachers and principals. Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction, confirmed the final selection.
The program was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundations since its inception.
The impetus for the program is "to increase young Americans' understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world," according to language in Senate testimony when the program was created.
Two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity gather in Washington for a week of intensive study of the federal government and the people who lead it. While in Washington, the student delegates attend meetings and briefings with senators, members of the House of Representatives, Congressional staff, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and senior members of the national media.
Transportation and all expenses for Washington Week are provided by The Hearst Foundations. No government funds are used.