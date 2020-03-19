Laramie County health officials orders closure of bars, gyms, other public spaces

In a follow-up email, city leaders wrote that "essential" services — like police, fire, sanitation and snow removal operations — will continue.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 is a new strain that we do not know much about," Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr and City Council president Mark Rinne said in a joint statement. "This strain appears to be more virulent than previous strains that we have dealt with. In addition, the mortality appears to be higher than the influenza that we normally deal with. Consequently, governments around the country and the world are taking steps to control the transmission of COVID-19."

The two city leaders called the decision an "extraordinary step" and asked citizens not to "succumb to the hysteria" by hoarding food and supplies.

"We want to express sympathy for those directly affected by this decision," they wrote. "We know that the next few weeks will be difficult for all of us. Particularly, for those that will be struggling to get by without an income. While we are disappointed in the decision to restrict businesses in Cheyenne, we understand the decision."