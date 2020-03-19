Laramie County health officials orders closure of bars, gyms, other public spaces

A Laramie County health official issued an order Thursday closing bars, movie theaters, gyms and other communal spaces in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We recognize that these are extraordinary actions, but COVID-19 is a serious public health challenge," the county's health officer, Dr. Stanley Hartman, said in a news release announcing the order. "This decision was not taken lightly and will hopefully increase positive outcomes for our community."
As of Thursday morning, Cheyenne has had at least three confirmed COVID-19 patients. A fourth, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, was also confirmed in a press release Wednesday, but a state Health Department spokeswoman said Thursday that it's unclear if that service member had already been counted.
The closures in Laramie County include all theaters, film or stage; bars, nightclubs, taverns or saloons; self-serve buffets, salad bars and other "unpackaged self-serve food service"; golf and country clubs; public pools, hot tubs, gyms, fitness centers, saunas, locker rooms and conference rooms; museums; tasting rooms; and "other like establishment or indoor recreational" facilities.
Restaurants can remain open for curbside pickup. Drive-thru restaurants can also remain open.
"Cash payments are strongly discouraged," the announcement states. "Online and telephonic credit card transactions are highly encouraged. Staff who handle cash or credit cards shall not be involved in preparation, handling, or delivery of food. All dine-in food service, whether inside or outside the establishment and admitting guests, patrons, and customers inside the establishment is prohibited."
In a follow-up email, city leaders wrote that "essential" services — like police, fire, sanitation and snow removal operations — will continue.
"The virus that causes COVID-19 is a new strain that we do not know much about," Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr and City Council president Mark Rinne said in a joint statement. "This strain appears to be more virulent than previous strains that we have dealt with. In addition, the mortality appears to be higher than the influenza that we normally deal with. Consequently, governments around the country and the world are taking steps to control the transmission of COVID-19."
The two city leaders called the decision an "extraordinary step" and asked citizens not to "succumb to the hysteria" by hoarding food and supplies.
"We want to express sympathy for those directly affected by this decision," they wrote. "We know that the next few weeks will be difficult for all of us. Particularly, for those that will be struggling to get by without an income. While we are disappointed in the decision to restrict businesses in Cheyenne, we understand the decision."
Teton County, where one case has been confirmed and another has been reported just over the border in Idaho, has taken similar action. Officials in the city of Lander, where there have been eight confirmed cases tied to an assisted-living facility, have recommended against gatherings of more than 10 but said they would not make business closures mandatory. Such closures have been ordered all over the country.
Because of the potential double-counting of the F.E. Warren patient, there have been at least 17 cases in Wyoming, with the latest — a Teton County man — being confirmed Wednesday night. Other than the Teton County man, all other testing results from the state lab Wednesday night were negative.
The virus has spread across Wyoming over the past week: four cases in Cheyenne; four cases in Sheridan, which are linked; eight cases in Lander, also linked; one in Park County; and one in Teton County.
The eight Fremont County patients are all either residents or staff members at the Showboat Retirement Center. Two of them are hospitalized.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that presents with fever, shortness of breath and coughing. It is especially deadly for the elderly, for those with compromised immune systems and those with chronic health conditions. Anyone in Natrona County — or elsewhere — who believes they may have contracted the virus is asked to not rush to the emergency room or their primary care physician's office unless they're really having trouble breathing.
“What we are really wanting to do is to educate the public that, should you suspect you have been exposed or you have coronavirus, one, do not freak out because 95 percent of the time you’re going to be just fine,” Dr. Ghazi Ghanem, an infectious disease physician in Casper, said at a news conference last week. “And two, help us not spread this around.”
Anyone who is concerned they may have it is asked to report to WMC's respiratory clinic, located at 245 S. Fenway in Casper. Patients there will be evaluated for the flu. Not all patients who report there will be tested; because of a shortage of supplies, only those patients who will be hospitalized or who are high risk of severe illness will be tested.
A local hotline has been established to answer COVID-19 questions and provide guidance for Natrona County residents who feel they may have the disease. Those without primary care physicians should call the line, while those who already have a regular doctor should consult that provider. The hotline is 307-577-9892.
Officials have urged all residents to practice social distancing, which means minimizing close contact with others to cut down on the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.
