Laramie County man dies of coronavirus, marking state's 21st COVID-19 death

A Laramie County man has died from the novel coronavirus, the state Health Department announced Tuesday, marking the state's 21st COVID-19 fatality.

The man was described in a press release by the Laramie County Health Department as a 62-year-old man who had previously tested positive for the virus. The state described him as an adult man "with no apparent health conditions known to put patients at higher risk" of more serious infection.

It's the state's first death since June 19, when two more people died in connection with an outbreak tied to a Worland nursing home.

The man is the third Laramie County resident to die after contracting the virus. Fremont County has had nine deaths. Washakie County has had five. Carbon, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties each have had one.

The first death, a Johnson County man, was confirmed in mid-April, a month after the state's first confirmed case of the disease was announced.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming has recorded more than 1,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 333 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The number of cases has steadily risen in recent weeks, matching a nationwide uptick that came after the virus' presence seemed to ebb in May.