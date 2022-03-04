 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Large fire continues to burn apartment complex in Mills

Fire

Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire burning at a Mills Apartment Complex.

 Star-Tribune

Firefighters on Friday night battled a large blaze burning at a Mills apartment complex that was still under construction.

Flames were still burning through the top of the structure hours after witnesses in the area said the blaze began. Crews from multiple agencies were working to contain the fire, using ladder trucks to spray water on the flames.

The apartment complex is situated on the corner of Poison Spider Road and Natrona Avenue in Mills, just behind a Maverik gas station. 

The fire began in the middle of the building and spread to both ends, said Mills Fire Chief Bob Lanz. At one point, fire crews on the east side began to run out of water. That temporarily allowed the fire to flare back up.

Firefighters figured out the water situation, and as of shortly after 10 p.m., crews had the fire under control, Lanz said. 

In a Facebook video, Casper Fire-EMS engineer and spokesman Dane Anderson indicated that that the apartment complex was still under construction. He described the blaze as a "very large, complex structure fire."

Units from all of Natrona County's fire agencies responded to the blaze including the Mills Fire Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Authorities asked that the public avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work. 

Fire

Firefighters respond to a blaze burning in Mills on Friday night.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, nor whether there were any injuries.

