Large gas leak leads to evacuation in central Casper; area has been cleared
breaking top story

Large gas leak leads to evacuation in central Casper; area has been cleared

Police lights

A large natural gas leak led to an area of central Casper being evacuated for close to two hours Tuesday.

A one-block radius in all directions from the leak near Ninth and Ash streets was evacuated, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a Facebook post

Michael Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy in Casper, said the company was made aware of the leak around 11 a.m. and the area was cleared around 12:45 p.m. or 1 p.m.

Numerous businesses and day cares were affected by the evacuation. No injuries were reported, the department said.

"We responded once we were notified and worked closely with the fire department to make sure the scene was safe," Howe said. "... We monitored the situation and worked with them until it was safe for the all clear."

Howe said the leak was caused by a "third-party incident."

In addition to Casper Fire-EMS, the Casper Police Department and a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance responded to the scene, Howe said.

"Just a great response by the Casper emergency team," he said.

 
