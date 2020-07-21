Large gas leak leads to evacuation in central Casper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A large natural gas leak led to an area of central Casper being evacuated for close to two hours Tuesday.

A one-block radius in all directions from the leak near Ninth and Ash streets was evacuated, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a Facebook post.

Michael Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy in Casper, said the company was made aware of the leak around 11 a.m. and the area was cleared around 12:45 p.m. or 1 p.m.

Numerous businesses and day cares were affected by the evacuation. No injuries were reported.

Howe said the leak was caused by a "third-party incident."

In addition to Casper Fire-EMS, the Casper Police Department and a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance responded to the scene, Howe said.

"Just a great response by the Casper emergency team," he said.

