Large wildland fire burning west of Casper
Large wildland fire burning west of Casper

  • Updated
Wildfire
Natrona County Fire Protection District

Fire crews and aircraft battled a large blaze burning west of Casper on Monday evening.

The fire was burning near the area of Poison Spider and 12 Mile roads, said Natrona County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Matt Gacke.

"Right now, it seems to be pretty controlled," he said, adding that air drops had helped the effort.

No injuries or damaged structures had been reported. Ranchers had helped to move cattle out of the area.

Crews from multiple agencies were on the scene, according to the fire protection district. The agency asked the public to avoid the area.

No homes had been evacuated as of just before 7 p.m. However, residents at one or two homes had been told to be ready. 

Gacke said he didn't know the current size of the fire.

The blaze was ignited by lightning. A thunderstorm passed through the area on Monday afternoon and ignited several blazes in rural Natrona County, though most were extinguished by rain.

Several agencies were working the fire including crews from Natrona County, Mills, Bar Nunn and the Bureau of Land Management. The county road and bridge department had helped to supply water. 

