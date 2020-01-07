Larger United planes begin serving Casper airport

Passengers flying out of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport may end up doing so with a little more legroom, per an announcement made Tuesday by the airport.

United Airlines, one of two airlines serving the airport, has begun employing it’s 76-passenger E-175 aircraft for flights to and from Denver.

The aircraft supposedly offers more space for travelers, a power outlet at each seat and larger overhead bins. The planes won’t be used for every United flight bound for or flying out of Casper. Instead, the airline says it will use the larger planes only at peak travel times.

“I’ve flown on a 175 before and I believe the Casper community will be really pleased with the aircraft,” the airport’s director, Glenn Januska, is quoted as saying in a press release the airport issued Tuesday to announce the change.

The move by United to add larger aircraft to its regional fleets isn’t reserved to the West. This summer the airline signed a contract with the plane’s manufacturer for 39 new E-175s.

The move is also a sign of changing times in the air travel world. As aircraft get larger, airports need more space to accommodate the growth.