Lasky: A promise for 2020 and beyond

If I could reach back and tell 2010 me anything, I would just give her a hug and say, “Try something new, if it doesn’t sound too stupid. It might be fun. And here’s the thing: You’re going to be fine, because you care a lot and you’re lucky enough to have great people around you.”

It’s simplistic, yes, and of course it wholly fails to take into account that life is full of random misfortunes and disappointments. But it also feels like the only way to move forward.

It turns out I had to attempt new things — while trying to make sure only a few were stupendously stupid ideas — to get to where I am today. That included an anxiety-inducing cross-country move, an intimidating career change and yes — even online dating.

As we enter this new decade, though, I have to admit I still haven’t really learned. I’m still feeling a little anxious about the future, about all the big events that are coming our way and all the adventures that I have yet to even begin to imagine.

But this year and this decade, I’m going to try to take my own advice and relax a little so that I'm able to be present in my own life.