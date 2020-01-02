Lasky: A promise for 2020 and beyond

I don’t usually make New Year’s resolutions.
That’s mainly because they don’t tend to be successful. It turns out that I’m not alone there — I was a little relieved to read a Psychology Today article that says 80 percent of resolutions fail by February. Apparently, most of us are genuinely terrible at this.
But this year feels different. Maybe because it’s the beginning of not only a new year but also a fresh decade, a clean canvas for us to stomp all over with colorful adventures and mistakes and lessons.
The years in the recent past have flown by, each one rolling into the next before I’ve had a chance to reflect on my accomplishments or emotionally move past all the incredibly embarrassing incidents I experienced in that set of 365 days.
But when we reach further than that — back to when we hung the 2010 calendar on the wall and peered into the future — we do see change. We do see growth, adjustment, adaptation, choices, consequences.
For the most part, my own past decade hasn’t been anything out of the pleasantly ordinary. I am so grateful for that, though I am also proud that I was adventurous enough to live in three states (in three time zones!) during that span, which meant I got to do a lot of starting over, growing and exploring.
That most recent relocation led me to a place where I’ve been able to create a surprisingly lovely little existence — one that features close friends, tight-knit relationships with faraway family members, a career I love and, of course, the loving, hardworking and hilarious husband I honestly wasn’t sure I’d ever find.
If I could reach back and tell 2010 me anything, I would just give her a hug and say, “Try something new, if it doesn’t sound too stupid. It might be fun. And here’s the thing: You’re going to be fine, because you care a lot and you’re lucky enough to have great people around you.”
It’s simplistic, yes, and of course it wholly fails to take into account that life is full of random misfortunes and disappointments. But it also feels like the only way to move forward.
It turns out I had to attempt new things — while trying to make sure only a few were stupendously stupid ideas — to get to where I am today. That included an anxiety-inducing cross-country move, an intimidating career change and yes — even online dating.
As we enter this new decade, though, I have to admit I still haven’t really learned. I’m still feeling a little anxious about the future, about all the big events that are coming our way and all the adventures that I have yet to even begin to imagine.
But this year and this decade, I’m going to try to take my own advice and relax a little so that I'm able to be present in my own life.
I have been fortunate enough to have had a lot of really special moments in the last decade — meeting and celebrating with friends who have become family and family who have become friends — and as we gear up for the next one, I want to focus on enjoying each moment with the people I’m lucky enough to share it with.
That includes this moment, where I’m writing, and the one where you’re reading. Thank you so much for sharing this experience with me.
I hope you and your loved ones have a wonderful beginning to 2020 and the brand-new decade we will share. And hey — I hope you try something new, as long as it doesn't sound too stupid. It might be fun.
Mandy Lasky, a former Star-Tribune opinion editor, currently works for Make-A-Wish Wyoming in Casper. Her column about life in Casper and Wyoming has appeared on this page since 2016.