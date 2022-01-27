Last call for 5150' Restaurant Week deals

5150’ Restaurant Week is more than half done, but it’s not too late for a taste.

Through Saturday, area businesses will have specials at three Casper-themed prices: $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (Casper’s elevation).

Forty-seven food and beverage joints are participating, from coffee shops, to breweries, diners, and everything in between.

The Star-Tribune spoke to four of them — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks, respectively — for a small slice of what Casper has in store.

For a full list of venues, and information on how to get full access to restaurant week deals, check out visitcasper.com.

Wild Pony Coffee Co.

Some Casperites might consider Wild Pony Coffee Co. off-the-beaten path — it borders Interstate 25 in Evansville’s Hat Six Travel Plaza. Many of its patrons are on their way to, from, or through Casper, said general manager Serena Rodabaugh. But they do have a lot of Evansville regulars, too, she said.

In addition to coffee and pastries, the cafe serves tea, smoothies, kombucha and mini omelets. Chalkboard menus detail the cafe’s offerings in vibrant lettering.

It’s Wild Pony’s first year participating in restaurant week, Rodabaugh said.

Until Saturday, a flavored large iced coffee and bagel with cream cheese are $3.07 each. You can also get a “double shot bull ride” for $1.89 — made with two shots of espresso, half-and-half and a flavor of your choice.

The travel plaza’s other restaurants, Schlotztsky’s and Hooch’s Bar and Drive-Thru, are also participating in restaurant week.

Wild Pony Coffee Co., located at 6985 Nugget in Evansville, is open daily from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The BlueBird Restaurant

In the dining room in the back of the BlueBird Restaurant, sunbeams scatter on stained glass lights, potted plants and a piano that’s seen better days.

The cafe, which operates out of the former BlueBird Grocery building, opened during the summer of 2020. COVID-19 dealt a difficult hand, owner Jacquie Anderson said. But they’ve made it work.

The cafe is also a newcomer to restaurant week this year. The response so far has been positive, Anderson said.

“I think it builds a community with our customers,” she said.

Anderson brought out two specials, each for $18.90: A plate of steak, eggs, and potatoes, and the jalapeno popper grilled cheese sandwich. The jalapeno popper sandwich — inspired by one of Anderson’s friends — has been especially popular.

The BlueBird, located at 544 S. Center St., is open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fort Saloon N’ Eatery

It was a relaxed afternoon at the Fort Saloon, but Katie Maxwell, bar manager, had her hands full taking orders, refreshing drinks and answering the phone.

Patrons dined under paintings portraying western scenes and wall-mounted taxidermied animals: moose, pronghorns, fish, ducks. Country music echoed overhead.

Two guests at a table of three had the fried shrimp — two sides included — for $18.90.

(Other deals include deep fried pickles for $3.07 and a prime rib dinner for two for $51.50.)

A regular sat down at the bar, and Maxwell poured her the usual: cranberry 7UP. They exchanged an easygoing conversation while Maxwell tended to the surrounding tables.

The Fort Saloon ‘N Eatery, located in 500 W. F St., is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Backwards Distilling Company

Backwards Distilling has participated in restaurant week since the event began in 2019. It’s always been a welcome boost, owner Amber Pollack said, especially since January tends to be a bit of “slump” for the food and drink industry.

On Wednesday afternoon — the start of the work week for Backwards — staff mixed drinks to piano jazz and Louis Armstrong’s “La Vie en Rose”.

This week, you can get a flight of three draft cocktails for $3.07, and a bottle of 307 Vodka for $18.90.

Also for $51.50 is a take-home spiked hot chocolate kit that includes a bottle of cinnamon moonshine, six servings’ worth of homemade hot chocolate, and toppings.

Backwards Distillery, located on 214 S. Wolcott St., is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

