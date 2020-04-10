Late season storm could drop up to 7 inches of snow over central Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A late season storm is forecast to drop between 4 and 7 inches of snow on the Casper area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snows are expected Saturday night.

Windy conditions are expected to accompany the snow, with gust as high as 29 mph in the Casper area.

Snow totals of between 7 and 14 inches are forecast for Casper Mountain.

The weather service is forecasting 4 to 8 inches of snow in Johnson County and similar totals in the Lander Foothills. The Wind River Mountains could see higher amounts.

Heavy snow is forecast for the Sheridan area, with accumulations of between 6 to 12 inches.

Cool temperatures are expected to persist in the region through at least Tuesday.

