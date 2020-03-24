Latest Natrona County coronavirus patient likely contracted illness after international travel; Laramie County has 8th case

Natrona County's second novel coronavirus patient, confirmed Monday night, likely contracted the virus after traveling internationally, officials said Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the state announced an eighth case in Cheyenne, Wyoming's 30th confirmed.

Hailey Rodgers-Bloom, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Healthy Department, told media Tuesday that the new patient in the Casper area has been self-quarantining since he or she returned from their trip and that health officials don't believe there's an immediate danger of spread to the broader community.

The test for the new Natrona County patient was taken by the health department and submitted to the state lab. The sample for the county's previous patient was taken at a Wyoming Medical Center clinic.

The latest Cheyenne patient is in their 40s and has had contact with another confirmed patient, according to a city press release. Cheyenne's eight known cases are the state's second highest, surpassed by Lander's 10 patients.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, there have been 30 identified cases in Wyoming, although health experts say the actual number is almost certainly higher due to the dearth of tests. Rodgers-Bloom said that 70 tests from Natrona County have returned negative. Two have been positive, and 30 more are still awaiting results.