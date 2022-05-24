Law enforcement gearing up for influx of people in Casper this weekend

Local law enforcement is bracing for a busy weekend in Casper.

Memorial Day is already hectic, with graduations, a youth soccer tournament and a car show on tap in the area.

Then, add a rally featuring former President Donald Trump in support of Liz Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials say they’ve heard estimates that say between 5,000 and 20,000 people could be coming to Casper for the rally. The center isn’t selling tickets to the event, but manager Brad Murphy said they’re expecting around 10,000 attendees.

Casper police will have twice as many officers on patrol Saturday than a typical long weekend, spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said. Ideally, that means officers can help control traffic at the events center while also patrolling the streets of the city as usual.

The extra help will largely be paid for by overtime, Ladd said.

In all, the city expects to spend around $40,000 on additional staffing between police and fire, according to City Manager Carter Napier. That number could be lower or higher depending on how the day shakes out, Napier said.

The Ford Wyoming Center will use empty lots near its parking lots for overflow parking, Napier said. City crews mowed and maintained some of those areas this week in preparation.

Trump’s team brings its own security and secret service for events, Ladd said, so local officers won’t be used to protect the former president.

Traffic going east on U.S. 20/26 will be rerouted, as Wyoming Highway Patrol will close the southbound Interstate 25 bypass for around an hour after the rally ends to make way for people leaving. To go north during that time, drivers will need to take a detour on Salt Creek Highway and get on I-25 past Bar Nunn.

Those leaving the rally will be able head north or south on I-25. The closure should last around an hour, highway patrol Lt. PJ Cross said, or until the traffic clears.

Cross said all seven Casper-area troopers will be on duty to help with traffic flow Saturday.

If you’re around Casper and not planning to attend the rally, Cross said, try to avoid the area Saturday afternoon.

Local and state law enforcement have made emergency plans for almost any situation, sheriff’s office spokesperson Kiera Grogan said. That includes extreme weather or the event of a large traffic backup like the city saw during the 2017 solar eclipse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.