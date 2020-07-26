Layoffs rock KTWO-TV under new ownership, who vows to do 'more with less'

Ominous signs

When their new ownership met with them for the first time last fall, all talent were told their jobs were safe and that unprecedented levels of investment would be pumped into the station, according to several employees interviewed by the Star-Tribune. Longer, enterprise pieces — a rarity at the station — would be worked into the lineup, employees said they were told at the time, and thousands of dollars in new equipment would be brought in to help improve the quality of the station’s broadcasts.

“They came in and pretty much sowed rose petals,” a former on-air employee at the station who attended the meeting told the Star-Tribune. “They sowed soliloquies about how amazing the station was going to be. They were like, ‘You know, we are like the most trusted news station in Alaska. People really rely on us.’”

“For us who had been there for a solid amount prior and with past ownership, we thought this was going to be great,” another former employee said. “I was excited because I wouldn’t have to work with a broken camera anymore.”

Those promises, however, never came to fruition.