A proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple location, announced in March, is causing controversy amongst Codyites as well as between residents and city officials.

Debate has been growing since the location of the temple, which would be Wyoming's third, was announced and culminated in a June 15 Planning & Zoning Board Meeting in Cody. For LDS members, temples are the most sacred places on Earth, and only confirmed members are allowed inside once the temple is dedicated.

There are several similarities between Casper’s temple and Cody’s proposed temple. They are alike in number of ordinance rooms (three, according to churchofjesuschristtemples.org), square footage and elevation. The biggest difference, however, is the type of location they are in.

Land for the temple was given to the LDS church by Cody resident Glenn Nielson, whose grandfather, also named Glenn Nielson, founded Husky Oil. Said land is on Skyline Drive, very close to residential neighborhoods and situated in a rural residential zone. That a temple would be coming was announced in October 2021.

It would be the only house of worship in Cody to be built in such a zone. There is one church that resides in an R1 (single-family residential) zone, Terry Skinner, Cody resident and member of Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods, a group in opposition to the temple’s proposed location, said.

Casper's site is just off of Wyoming Boulevard next to restaurants, businesses and a school in a commercial business zone, the Star-Tribune reported in January.

Not only is the actual building considered holy, much more so than a meetinghouse (weekly place of worship), so is the way the church is led when choosing the next place to build a temple.

“There isn’t like a calculus that says this is where the church is going to choose the location,” Beth Worthen, communications director for the Casper Stake of the Church, said in January. “It really is church leadership, and we believe (in) receiving revelation from Jesus Christ."

Many of the members of the neighborhood group say that they are not opposed to the presence of an LDS temple in their city, just not at the location it’s planned for.

“This has never been about the LDS faith,” Skinner said. “We want to make that very, very clear. … It’s simply about – the site that was selected is simply a poor site.”

Members of the LDS church in Cody view the temple with optimism and excitement, noting that they currently have to travel to Billings to worship at a temple.

"When the Cody Temple construction was announced, my reaction was both stunned shock and indescribable joy,” Noma Walton, an LDS member who lives on the same street as the planned location, said in a statement provided to the Star-Tribune. “I am especially thrilled that the temple will be built so close to my home. I have no doubt that the beauty, serenity and peace of this building and grounds will permeate and bless my neighborhood and the entire Big Horn Basin."

At a nearly six-hour Planning and Zoning Board Meeting on June 15, supporters and opponents of the proposed temple met to debate whether or not the temple should be built in that spot in Cody, the Powell Tribune reported.

Concerns centered on a couple of things:

The location of the site, situated close to residential neighborhoods;

The height of the steeple, which was proposed for 101 feet by city planner Todd Stowell;

Light pollution spilling over onto residents’ homes and properties;

Increased traffic along Skyline Drive; and

Views of Cody’s natural landscapes obstructed.

The city has a 30-foot limit on building height in rural residential zones. Stowell’s proposal for the steeple, which would rise to 101 feet, is that since the first floor of the temple would be occupied (the temple plans say that the building will only be one floor), and since the other 71 feet of the steeple is unoccupied space, that it doesn’t count towards the height restriction.

Stowell is also a member of the LDS church, which opponents claim is causing a bias. (City Attorney Scott Kolpitcke said that it does not, since state law defines conflicts of interest "as relating to material gain," a story from the Powell Tribune noted.)

At the meeting, the Planning & Zoning Board voted to:

Not pass the height interpretation (Stowell’s proposal);

Table the height exemption (the steeple height in an area limited by a 30-foot rule);

Pass the fence height waiver (the fence is allowed to be 6 feet high on part of the grounds)

Table the commercial site application plan (a commercial building in a rural residential zone); and

Pass the conditional use permit.

“I’d say that all of these problems stem from the location choice,” Carla Egelhoff, another Cody resident and member of Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods, said. “That’s the bottom line. … A different location, a different zone, and all this controversy would dissipate instantly.”

Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods did a petition drive and collected 962 signatures in favor of the temple being built at a different location. They then put where those signatures came from into a density map with pins, which was provided to the Star-Tribune.

The majority of the signatures came from in and around the neighborhood that the temple is supposed to be in.

Moreover, Skinner said, the temple as proposed does not follow, and has not been following, the Cody Master Plan, a 5-year long study from 2009-2014 that involved more than 1,700 respondents and developed goals to preserve the natural beauty and character of the city.

One of the “foundational” things to the Cody Master Plan is that there should always be a cooperative approach between institutions or businesses wanting to develop land and the community, Skinner said. But, he said, there was very little communication between the applicant (the Church) and the residents.

According to Skinner, nearly 600 days elapsed between the announcement that Cody was going to have a temple and the first proposed neighborhood meeting by the Church.

“In our viewpoint, and that of many, many people who spoke in opposition on Thursday night, it does not follow that Cody Master Plan,” Skinner said.

The temple was announced for that location on March 13. That’s when Skinner, along with other residents, got involved.

“I was making almost weekly trips down to the City Hall trying to glean any information that was available at that time (through April),” Skinner said. Residents didn’t see proposed plans until May 5.

“Prior to that, nothing had been made available or communicated to the nearby neighborhoods,” he said.

Skinner claims the “extreme lack of communication to involve the neighborhoods” was “intentional.”

When asked when she heard of the plans, Egelhoff replied, “Well, I didn’t find out before Terry did.”

In a statement provided to the Star-Tribune, Stake President for the Cody Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Andy Jacobsen said that one of the Church's biggest goals is to be neighborly.

“We express our sincere appreciation to city officials for allowing us to participate in the process for the proposed construction of the Cody Wyoming Temple,” he said. “We reaffirm our commitment to following this process and being good neighbors within our community.”

The topics that were tabled during the June 15 meeting will be revisited during another meeting on June 27, set to begin at 11 a.m.