Legislature moves fifth penny compromise forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orr also touched on one of the concerns Clem raised regarding direct distribution. While municipalities are unsupportive of losing any amount of direct distribution money from the state, Orr said giving municipalities an avenue to raise their own revenue could eventually put cities in a position to no longer rely on that direct distribution money. It also gives cities a better chance to advocate for themselves, she said.

"By putting limitations on a community at the state level, it really hampers what each community wants their city to look like," she said.

It's not just large cities that are in favor of the bill, either. Jennifer Sorenson, mayor of Evansville, a town of less than 3,000 people adjacent to Casper, said the bill could actually give her residents a louder voice in decision-making.

Because part of the legislation would reduce the threshold of voters needed to pass a penny tax, she said it gives Evansville voters more weight in decision-making.

"We do need that help," she said. "We don't have a lot of revenue-generating things out there."