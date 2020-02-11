Legislature moves forward bill to make fifth penny tax permanent.

A bill that would allow counties to make an optional one cent, county-wide sales tax -- colloquially known as the "fifth penny tax" -- passed an introductory vote Tuesday in the House, a significant step in a yearslong process to increase revenues for local governments.

The 42-17 affirmative vote advances legislation to allow county governments to ask their residents for a sales tax increase by up to a penny if the residents of the county have already passed their own penny tax.

Currently, two-thirds of the municipalities in a county would have to approve of a county-wide tax before the tax could be instituted. This legislation would reduce that threshold to 50 percent, which would break down the current interplay between larger communities and smaller communities, who could be seen as holding larger communities "hostage" to avoid paying higher taxes for projects they may not directly benefit from.

While supported by municipalities and counties alike, the bill had its opponents. Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, suggested he would be in favor of the effort if it did away with the state’s current direct distribution model – which municipalities have consistently opposed in several years of discussions on similar legislation.