Les Schwab to acquire Wyoming's Plains Tire

Les Schwab Tire Centers, with 500 locations across 10 western states, has reached an agreement to acquire Plains Tire Co., an 80-year-old tire company with nine stores in Wyoming.

Plains Tire is Wyoming’s largest and oldest tire company, having operated in the state since 1941. Plains Tire has nine full-service automotive stores in Casper, Laramie, Rock Springs, Gillette, Evanston, Sheridan, Riverton and Green River.

Les Schwab will purchase Plains Tire for an undisclosed sum, said Les Schwab CEO Jack Cuniff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We opened our first store in Wyoming in Rock Springs in 2019 with plans to grow our footprint over time. With this purchase, we are able to serve much of the state in one step,” Cuniff said in a statement. “Plains Tire is a strong and healthy company, and it’s exciting to be able to speed up our growth by welcoming these stores, employees and customers into Les Schwab.”

Plains Tire owner Larry Nicholls said Les Schwab is the right buyer at the right time.