Let it snow: More than 4 feet has fallen over multiple Wyoming towns this winter

If you’ve been thinking this winter feels snowier than usual, you’re right.

Multiple Wyoming cities have received considerably more snow than normal so far, new figures from the National Weather Service show.

Downtown Riverton is having the snowiest winter season since records began in 1907 after central Wyoming was slammed with back-to-back winter storms.

An especially snowy winter

New snow blankets Casper on Wednesday at Washington Park. More than 53 inches of snow has fallen on the city so far this winter.
Nearly four feet of snow has fallen over Riverton so far this winter. Over 53 inches of snow has covered Casper, while Lander has a frigid 56 inches this season, the National Weather Service office in Riverton said.

The snow year runs from July 1 to June 30, so it is likely these snowfall records will continue to rise, said weather service meteorologist Celia Hensley. Most of the snow this year has fallen from mid-November through January.

“It’s just been big storm after big storm after big storm all at once,” Hensley said. “Many long-time residents are saying they’ve never seen a winter like this. It’s pretty unprecedented.”

Casper is having its ninth snowiest winter since data collection began in 1939. The all-time record was 92.5 inches in 1983.

Lander is having its 17th snowiest winter since records began in 1891. The most snowfall ever recorded was 93.8 inches in 1962.

The snowy conditions have perhaps the biggest impact on travel, as many cities don’t necessarily possess the equipment to keep side roads plowed. Interstate driving, meanwhile, is more difficult.

“People in front of my house were all getting stuck in the snow this winter,” Hensley said. “I’ve been here four years, and I’ve never seen that before.”

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

