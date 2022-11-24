Lettuce pray: Local Methodist churches team up to grow food for community

The coronavirus pandemic shut down Casper's First United Methodist Church community meals when it first swept through. The church hasn't hosted those events since.

Left without the meals, the congregants and their leaders started to feel that absence. They had extra time, extra funds -- and nowhere to channel them. How can we serve the community again, they wondered?

Moreover, they had empty space in their church and their sister church, Christ United Methodist, also in Casper. And they had heard of a Methodist church in Gillette that had turned a closet into a space to grow tomatoes hydroponically and brought troubled teenagers in to help tend to the plants, providing them with work and a reference.

The seeds of the idea were planted -- literally. Dan Odell, pastor at Christ United Methodist and associated pastor at First United Methodist, along with congregants from each church, decided to try growing lettuce hydroponically as a way to give back to the community. They called the project "Blessed Foods."

After discussions over the summer, they bought the supplies in September and planted in October. Approximately four weeks later, they now have full heads of lettuce growing in a gathering room at Christ United Methodist. They've been planting a tray a week.

The plants sit 28 to a Styrofoam tray, each tray surrounded by water. The seeds are put in rock wool (a type of floor insulation), one-eighth of an inch down, no more. The rock wool is soaked in water before they put the seeds in; once the seeds are in it, they germinate. After that, each individual block of rock wool is put in the tray with clay pebbles around it. The seeds, nestled inside, never really touch the water.

No pesticides are used in the process.

The novice gardeners currently have four trays of seeds, arranged from oldest plants to youngest plants, left to right. A tent structure with a roof and three sides walled in holds the entire project together. LED lights, which are on for 16 hours and off for eight, hang over each tray. Underneath the tables that the trays are on, bins of water connected to pipes circulate from one side of the tables to the other, through the Styrofoam trays.

Running the project has been a team effort. Marilyn Arionus, who has been attending Christ United Methodist for 21 years, lives close to the church, so she could run in to help or check on things when they were setting everything up and smoothing out the kinks. Odell and Marvin Nolte helped source the lettuce seeds and get the project off the ground. They all, along with other congregants, check on the project once a week and write what they've done in a white binder with charts inside.

Inside the binder are meticulous notes about the water, the nutrients and the health of each sprout. The lettuce attendee's initials are signed next to their updates.

Thus far, they have not taken any lettuce from the trays to give away to food banks or families, though they're mostly ready to. They're still debating whether or not they should let them get bigger or harvest them now.

“We’re anxious to harvest,” Nolte, who has been going to First United Methodist for 42 years, said.

Do they think it will be ready by Thanksgiving?

“No,” Nolte answered.

“Oh, yeah,” Odell said, almost simultaneously.

“I think it will be ready by next Tuesday,” he added.

“You think so?” Nolte replied.

“Yeah.”

“All right.”

Arionus laughed. “We don’t know.”

But more than just a fun project to do for the community, the lettuce represents a spiritual mission for them.

“I think it’s a tangible way of expressing God’s love for people,” Odell said. “And I think Christianity is going through a great transformation … culturally. And I think we’re moving from the head, which is, you know, speaking about our theology with words, to our heart and hands and feet. And so this is a tangible way of connecting the community through something that expresses God’s love for all people.”

“The people who receive the produce will know where it came from,” Nolte noted.

Odell has been working with Nicholas Whipps, veteran and military student services coordinator at Casper College, to involve disabled veterans in tending to the lettuce as a way to incorporate the community as well, he said.

“I think the churches need to be a conduit for bringing people who need resources that the churches can give, but also people who have talents or things they can volunteer, that they can be engaged in helping to make the community better,” he said.

Nolte misses the Tuesday night meals, where he worked as a dishwasher, so this project is a kind of placeholder that he can put time and energy into while he waits for those meals to begin again.

"We intend to open that back up someday and start that back up. But in the meantime, we need to interact with the community," he said.

Eventually this project will grow (they hope to start the next "phase," as they call it, in January). There's more empty space in Christ United Methodist that could be used for more tents and plants. They want to get three or four tents for the next phase and then jump to seven after that.

They still need to figure out how to best package and distribute the lettuce -- and, of course, harvest it. Throughout all of this, they've gleaned valuable knowledge about gardening and hydroponics, especially as non-experts.

“None of us are horticulturalists, by the way,” Nolte said. “This is a big learning (curve)."

“Growing anything in Wyoming is difficult, especially in November,” Arionus added.

Anyone who is interested in helping with "Blessed Foods" is welcome to call Odell at 307-234-9385.