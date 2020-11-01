Light pole defect sets back Hogadon night skiing project

Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain will not offer night skiing this winter as previously anticipated.
During the final construction inspection for the project, a contractor realized "a serious structural flaw" in a light pole, the city of Casper announced late last month. Engineers inspected the issue and decided it could be present in all of the poles and that they would need to be replaced to prevent jeopardizing the public's safety.
"In-place corrective measures," would not have sufficiently fixed the problem, the city said in a news release.
The poles are being removed immediately, and work on the project will extend into 2021.
“We do not expect work to be complete until next spring or summer delaying the opening of night skiing another season,” Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez said in a statement. “This is obviously not the announcement we were hoping to make this week and I think I speak for all of us, Hogadon staff and partners, the City of Casper, our donors, when I say all of us are heartbroken today.”
Support Local Journalism
The project was initially made possible by a $410,000 gift to the city from Friends of Hogadon, with all of those funds coming from private donors. The group offered to pay for the night skiing project in its entirety. The change was initially projected to cost $1.5 million, but that estimate was reduced to between $385,000 and $405,000.
The lights, which would have extended the ski area's hours into the evening, were planned for two prominent slopes, Park Avenue and Boomerang, as well as the bunny hill, chairlift and part of the parking lot. The city hoped the project would lead to the ski area generating more revenue while also adding flexibility to local ski teams' practice schedules.
The poles had been approved for winds up to 130 mph.
The Zimmerman Family Foundation pledged up to $60,000 a year for three years to pay for operational costs, though at the time $60,000 was assumed to be a overestimation.
The city said in its October announcement that the pole manufacturer was working with the project's donors and replacements were being sent.
Hogadon will be open this winter, albeit with some changes because of the coronavirus. The lodge will likely have its capacity reduced, and face masks will be required of employees and patrons at the rental shop. The skiing amenities, however, were expected to remain largely unchanged.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!