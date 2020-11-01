Light pole defect sets back Hogadon night skiing project

Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain will not offer night skiing this winter as previously anticipated.

During the final construction inspection for the project, a contractor realized "a serious structural flaw" in a light pole, the city of Casper announced late last month. Engineers inspected the issue and decided it could be present in all of the poles and that they would need to be replaced to prevent jeopardizing the public's safety.

"In-place corrective measures," would not have sufficiently fixed the problem, the city said in a news release.

The poles are being removed immediately, and work on the project will extend into 2021.

“We do not expect work to be complete until next spring or summer delaying the opening of night skiing another season,” Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez said in a statement. “This is obviously not the announcement we were hoping to make this week and I think I speak for all of us, Hogadon staff and partners, the City of Casper, our donors, when I say all of us are heartbroken today.”

