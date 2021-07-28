Limit irrigation to twice a week, city asks amid water purifying chemical shortage

Casper residents should only irrigate twice a week, according to a new conservation request from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System.

The system is experiencing a shortage of ferric chloride, a chemical used to purify water, due to an equipment failure at a manufacturing facility.

The city said in a release Wednesday that water usage has decreased since a conservation request was issued on July 16, but not enough to prevent the possibility of a full irrigation ban down the road.

"Our number one priority is having water supply for drinking and household purposes and by limiting irrigation we can definitely do just that,” said Beth Andress, a spokesperson for the city. “Unfortunately, this means that if irrigation usage does not decline to a sufficient level, a full irrigation ban may be issued."

Homes, businesses, schools, churches and others that use water from the system for irrigation are all included in the request. Those that use well water or raw water don't have to limit their irrigation.

Residents affected include those in Casper, Midwest, Wardwell, Bar Nunn, Edgerton and service districts including Mile-Hi, Poison Spider, Pioneer, 33 Mile Road, Sandy Lake and Lakeview.

