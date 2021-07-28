 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limit irrigation to twice a week, city asks amid water purifying chemical shortage
0 Comments
top story

Limit irrigation to twice a week, city asks amid water purifying chemical shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Casper residents should only irrigate twice a week, according to a new conservation request from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System.

The system is experiencing a shortage of ferric chloride, a chemical used to purify water, due to an equipment failure at a manufacturing facility.

The city said in a release Wednesday that water usage has decreased since a conservation request was issued on July 16, but not enough to prevent the possibility of a full irrigation ban down the road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper area residents asked to conserve water due to purifying chemical shortage

"Our number one priority is having water supply for drinking and household purposes and by limiting irrigation we can definitely do just that,” said Beth Andress, a spokesperson for the city.  “Unfortunately, this means that if irrigation usage does not decline to a sufficient level, a full irrigation ban may be issued."

Homes, businesses, schools, churches and others that use water from the system for irrigation are all included in the request. Those that use well water or raw water don't have to limit their irrigation.

Residents affected include those in Casper, Midwest, Wardwell, Bar Nunn, Edgerton and service districts including Mile-Hi, Poison Spider, Pioneer, 33 Mile Road, Sandy Lake and Lakeview.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News