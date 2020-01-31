Limited slate features skating, mental health, dance

A regional figure skating competition, public skating outdoors and a series of mental health classes top a limited slate of Saturday activity around Casper. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
The Casper Figure Skating Club will be hosting its annual competition, The Casper Invitational, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Join and watch the region’s top figure skating talent on the ice. Public skating on Saturday at the Casper Ice Arena will not be held due to hosting The Casper Invitational. Public skating on Sunday, February 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. will remain as regularly scheduled.
The First Saturday study on February 1 will be an investigation of 1 Corinthians 15 and the resurrection of Jesus and the resurrection of His followers. This chapter is certainly one of the most comforting in scripture when it comes to what happens at death. This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019. IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marine Corps League will meet at 11 a.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. Questions: Gary, 237-7864.
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Make Let it Snow Cupcakes at the Casper Rec Center. Join Lauren Tyson in this tasty and fun-filled decorating class. Students ages 8-12 will learn basic decorating skills and have fun making snowmen, penguins, polar bears and snowflakes on cupcakes. Class will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on February 1. Fee of $24 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper, 1040 W. 15th St., is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. On Saturday, February 1, at noon, the UU Casper Meditation Circle will host a live transmission of Green Tara Practice, for those interested in formal study and practice of Green Tara. Receiving these transmissions is the beginning of the process of becoming a practitioner of these teachings within this lineage of Tibetan Buddhism and is a profound blessing and opportunity for anyone with a sincere commitment to the Dharma and the specific practices and lineage.
First United Methodist Church will host a free, seven-week Mental Health Series at King’s Corner (112 S. Beech) beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The program will feature brief videos telling the story of those affected by mental illness and offers practical knowledge with trained mental health therapists Rosemary Bartle and Stephen Brown. Topics include anxiety, bipolar, depression, addiction, eating disorders, PTSD and suicide. Contact Pastor Mary Schmidt at 234-9385 for more information.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
Come dance to the wide variety of music provided by DJ Machelle from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Bring your list of favorites to dance to or to listen to. Dance is open to all ages. Admission is $6 for all 15 or older. Potluck snacks may be served after 8 and maybe even some door prize drawings will take place after 9 p.m.
