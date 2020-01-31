Limited slate features skating, mental health, dance

A regional figure skating competition, public skating outdoors and a series of mental health classes top a limited slate of Saturday activity around Casper. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.

The Casper Figure Skating Club will be hosting its annual competition, The Casper Invitational, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Join and watch the region’s top figure skating talent on the ice. Public skating on Saturday at the Casper Ice Arena will not be held due to hosting The Casper Invitational. Public skating on Sunday, February 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. will remain as regularly scheduled.

The First Saturday study on February 1 will be an investigation of 1 Corinthians 15 and the resurrection of Jesus and the resurrection of His followers. This chapter is certainly one of the most comforting in scripture when it comes to what happens at death. This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.