Liquor license for downtown deli part of bigger plans

Since the opening of her deli, Toni Dovalina has known exactly what she wants the future of the restaurant to look like. And while efforts have been slowed over the past couple of years, the business has recently taken another step toward reaching that original dream.

At the Casper City Council meeting last Tuesday, the Steamboat Deli & Outlet requested a liquor license from the city. The license would allow the deli to serve beer, wine and other digestifs alongside the current menu of salads and sandwiches. It’s also something that would further Dovalina’s efforts towards turning the deli into a more traditional Italian restaurant.

“It was always my goal to have a deli that had an Italian emphasis on Italian sandwiches, then it was eventually going to be a trattoria in the evening,” Dovalina said. “I wanted to fill the niche of having a place where somebody could go to get an affordable plate of pasta, a glass of wine, just an affordable date night and have mass appeal.”

Trattorias are small Italian restaurants that serve simple foods in an informal setting. Dovalina says Steamboat could potentially serve traditional dishes, charcuterie boards, espresso and other Italian drinks. It’s an idea that’s been in the works since the deli first opened its doors in 2017 on Center Street in downtown Casper.

The mountains were what originally drew Dovalina from Chicago to the West, first in Jackson Hole. To honor her half Mexican and half Italian heritage, she chose to open Nani’s Genuine Pasta House, an Italian restaurant recently renamed Glorietta. After meeting her husband, the two decided to move to Casper in 1994 as a better place to raise kids.

July 17 will mark the five-year anniversary of Steamboat.

However, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the plans to expand the business.

“You have to be a weather vane for the economy,” Dovalina said. “You have to really try and stay ahead of all the shortfall that these challenges are presenting. So ever since COVID, man, you really have to pivot ... I tend to do things like this in Casper gradually, because you don’t want to promise a lot and not be able to deliver.”

Regardless, the deli is making progress. It finished construction on a patio behind the building this past month. Dovalina said the liquor license is just another step towards the original goal for the restaurant.

But until the decision about the license is made at a July 19 public hearing, it’s sort of a waiting game, she said.

“I’m hoping it works,” Dovalina said. “I do a lot of creative visualization in the morning and I picture people here having a nice time, enjoying the food, the atmosphere and the music. I’ll have lots of vintage Italian music playing.”

If the license is granted, alcohol would arrive gradually. Other changes could include moving away from serving grab-and-go breakfast, reducing the size of the retail side of the building — it offers Wyoming apparel — and introducing later hours.

For any wary customers, Dovalina wanted to reassure them that the main roots of the business will remain.

“I want to keep the deli business, because we’ve done very well with that,” Dovalina added. “And I do want to keep the Western look too. We’re in a Western town, it’s exciting for me to bring my Italian heritage to a Western atmosphere.”