Live country music hits Casper during CNFR Week

Country music and rodeo are iconic western pastimes and both will be in plentiful supply next month in Casper.
Lucas Hoge joins previously announced Chancey Williams in providing free, live concerts during CNFR Week in Casper. The annual rodeo event attracts competitors and spectators from all over the country to Casper.
Williams, a native of Moorcroft, and his band play at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in a free concert at David Street Station. Williams' fiddle player, Brooke Latka, is a Kelly Walsh High School graduate. Williams was a saddle bronc rider and competed at the National High School Rodeo Finals, CNFR and Cheyenne Frontier Days. He and the late Chris LeDoux of Kaycee were the only artists to have competed in the rodeo and performed on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Hoge, who has shared the stage with Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan and Martina McBride, performs a free post-rodeo concert at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, June 18. Hoge's album, "Dirty South," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album sales chart and his latest single is "Get Lost."
"Rodeo and country music are synonymous and we’re thrilled to have two musical performances during CNFR,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “It feels good to welcome annual events back to Casper and having Chancey Williams and Lucas Hoge play will make this year one of the best ever.”
CNFR welcomes 400 of the best collegiate rodeo athletes to Casper from June 13 to 19, with performances taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, with qualifiers ranking in the top three for their event, along with the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions.
Tickets to CFNR are on sale now at FordWyomingCenter.com.
