Live country music hits Casper during CNFR Week

Country music and rodeo are iconic western pastimes and both will be in plentiful supply next month in Casper.

Lucas Hoge joins previously announced Chancey Williams in providing free, live concerts during CNFR Week in Casper. The annual rodeo event attracts competitors and spectators from all over the country to Casper.

Williams, a native of Moorcroft, and his band play at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in a free concert at David Street Station. Williams' fiddle player, Brooke Latka, is a Kelly Walsh High School graduate. Williams was a saddle bronc rider and competed at the National High School Rodeo Finals, CNFR and Cheyenne Frontier Days. He and the late Chris LeDoux of Kaycee were the only artists to have competed in the rodeo and performed on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoge, who has shared the stage with Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan and Martina McBride, performs a free post-rodeo concert at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, June 18. Hoge's album, "Dirty South," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album sales chart and his latest single is "Get Lost."