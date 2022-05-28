LIVE: Trump rally in Casper

Donald Trump is hosting a rally today in Casper, marking his first political appearance in Wyoming. He's here to support land attorney Harriet Hageman, his pick to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming's lone House seat.

The Star-Tribune has multiple journalists reporting at today's rally. Here's the latest:

Long line, enthusiastic crowd

10:39 a.m.

By 10 a.m., the line to enter had spilled out past the entryway barriers and around the entire front parking lot. It took a reporter about six minutes to walk from the edge of the barriers to the end of the line.

Susan Gonderson and Nicole Jaramillo came to the rally together. Both had dressed in layers, being mindful of the weather. When the sun came up it was about 50 degrees — but it’s expected to hit 75 by the afternoon, according to the National Weather service.

“I was thinking light … comfortable, American and Christ-focused,” Jaramillo said of her outfit.

For Gonderson, it was a chance to break out her American flag accessories: complete with matching shoes, earrings, a necklace, pin and handkerchief.

Jaramillo also had red-white-and-blue earrings, and a cross necklace. She’s on the hunt for a souvenir shirt, she said.

There were more than a dozen merchandise tables near where people were waiting in line. They all sold many of the same things: shirts, stickers, hats and flags. The apparel had sayings like, "Let's go Brandon" and "Gods, guns and Trump."

Oldies blasted out of speakers just a stone's throw away. Mike Brightly, who lives near Powell, said he already feels a camaraderie with the other people in line.

"Love of country, love of God, love of freedom," he said.

Front Row Joes

9:40 a.m.

There's a group called the Front Row Joes standing at the front of the line. The group started in 2016 when Trump was elected. A few of the members camped out overnight to hold their spot. They're from all over - South Dakota, Florida, Ohio, Montana, Michigan, California. They say they've been to almost all the Trump rallies since the beginning of the year.

Adam Radogna, a 7-11 store owner from Ohio, said he hasn't missed any this year. He joined the Front Row Joes in 2018. He didn't know much about Harriet Hageman, the politician and Rep. Liz Cheney challenger that Trump is here to support. The same goes for many of the other speakers.

"We're just here to support Trump," Radogna said.

Big crowds

8:59 a.m.

A little past 8 a.m., the line of cars coming into the Ford Wyoming Center already stretched past the horizon. The train of vehicles marches forward slowly, and sporadically, like a conveyor belt.

Some of the vendors selling Trump and American flag-themed merchandise said they set up the night before. A man from North Carolina named Thomas said he’s been selling goods at Trump rallies for a few years now. The job has taken him all over the country.

He’s come to recognize some of the other vendors — his rivals — at the events.

“We’re friends, but it’s still business,” he said.

There’s a bit of drowsiness in his voice — he slept in his car last night, he said. But, he said, working the rallies is freeing lifestyle. And the energy of the crowd pulls him through.

Long-distance visitors

8:17 a.m.

Today's rally is expected to attract thousands of people from Wyoming. But there's plenty of out-of-state visitors as well, along with a menagerie of vendors selling Trump-related merchandise.

One was Patrick Howard, a merchandise vendor from Greensboro, North Carolina, who was folding pink and black "Women for Trump, Save America" T-shirts on a plastic folding table before the Ford Wyoming Center parking lot opened at 8 a.m.

Howard has been traveling around the country selling merchandise at Trump events. He's been to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia this year. In fact, he drove to Wyoming from Pennsylvania, where there was a Trump rally earlier this month. This is his first time in Wyoming.

What is it about Trump that motivates him?

"He's straight up, he don't hold nothing back," Howard said. "I love that, he speaks his mind."

Big political names

8:09 a.m.

While Trump is by far the most famous politician set to appear at today's rally, he's far from the only one. The former president will be joined by a lineup of his most fervent political supporters. They include Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida (who visited Cheyenne in January 2021 to slam Cheney), Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Kat Cammack of Florida. His son, Don Jr., will appear as well.

A little background

8 a.m.

Polls and election results show Trump remains deeply popular here. But there’s one main reason he’s making his first known visit to Casper: Liz Cheney. After the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney blamed Trump for inciting the riot and voted to impeach him. She’s also been his highest-profile Republican critic.

Trump has made it clear he wants to see her lose her spot in Congress, and he has endorsed land attorney Harriet Hageman to challenge her in the GOP primary. Saturday’s rally is a chance for him to support Hageman as the heart of the campaign season gets underway.

