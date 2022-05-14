LIVE UPDATES: Abortion rights protest in Casper

Protests are happening today across Wyoming and the U.S. over the likely reversal of Roe v. Wade — the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting abortion access.

Rallies are planned today in Casper, Cheyenne and Lander.

Here's the latest:

March begins

1:04 p.m.

Protesters convened again at Veterans Park, on the edge of downtown Casper, and marched east along Second Street toward Healing Park (formerly konown as Conwell Park). Cars passing by appeared to honk mostly in support of the demonstrators, with a couple passengers leaning out and cheering.

Marchers chanted "My body, my choice," as they walked.

Amy Dickerson brought her kids to the march. She said she wants to set an example for her children, especially since any decision on Roe will affect their and future generations.

“Having a family should be a choice,” she said.

The path of the march took protesters by the site of a clinic that is set to become the first facility to offer surgical abortions in Wyoming starting next month.

Early protests

11:45 a.m.

Abortion rights demonstrators gathered at intersections in Casper on Saturday ahead of the planned march and rally. At about 11:30 a.m., between 15 and 20 people stood at the corner of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. They held signs saying, “Pro-Choice is Pro-Life,” “My body my choice” and “Girls just wanna have fundamental rights.”

Sandy Bouchier said she has been protesting for abortion rights since the 1970s. She knew women who had back alley abortions pre-Roe, and fears that practice will become more common if abortion rights are overturned.

“Roe v. Wade did so much for women,” she said. “And for everybody.”

Nearby, stood Casper resident Janiece Dunlap. She said she participated in abortion rights demonstrations in Los Angeles and Cleveland a half century ago.

Dunlap's granddaughter Aurora Heurer was also at the intersection. She carried a sign that said "Pro-choice = pro woman, family, choice, pro choice does not = pro abortion, educate yourself."

The sign had hearts and a coat hanger drawn on it in colored marker.

Heurer said she "was enraged" when she learned about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion last week.

"It's about more than just abortion," she said.

Jodi May, Heuer's aunt, was sitting in a camping chair, also with the female gender sign painted in red on her cheek, holding a sign that said "abortion is not contagious." She was "just appalled" when she heard about the leaked opinion, she said.

"My main opinion is that body autonomy is black and white," she said.

Most of the cars that drove by appeared to be honking in support of the protesters. However, a few vehicles rolled coal -- emitting a large cloud of black exhaust -- on some of the demonstrators.

