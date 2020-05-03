Living 'in between'

How are you today?
Is this a happy day for you? Do you have meaningful work to attend to today? Are you ready to tackle a monumental landscaping job around your house? Are you excited to remodel a bedroom? Are you thankful? Hopeful? Peaceful?
Or, are you feeling out of sorts? Worn out? Anxious? Angry? Fearful? Hopeless?
I have experienced nuances of all these emotions. Sometimes, I have felt all those emotions in one day. (Is that the definition of crazy?)
There are days, though my schedule is full of Zoom meetings, writing and reading, I feel as if I am in a desert place — alone, wandering, parched, distracted by the mundane and frustrated by the imaginings of another day, or many days, just like this one.
I sometimes wonder if the “good old days” are gone. Has our predictable, comfortable, manageable, life vanished? I glanced at the gas prices today as I drove into town and my heart sank. They are so low. And, though I’ve complained a million times about the high price of fuel, today it broke my heart. It means droves of people are out of a job, that they will have to sell their homes, downsize or even move away to look for something new.
Sinclair’s price listing this morning represented a depression in the economy but more viscerally, a “gut punch” to millions of people. They (maybe you) are asking questions like: What do we do now? How will we survive? Where will I get a job? What can I do to make a few bucks so I can feed my family? Where can we cut back? How will our kids manage new schools and new neighborhoods if we have to leave this life behind to start over?
They are wandering in unfamiliar, untamed wilderness.
Are you?
The wilderness is a place (state of mind) where everything you’ve known and depended upon has been turned upside-down. It’s a place where what was comfortable and predictable has slowly disappeared in the rear-view mirror and yet, you haven’t arrived in your “new” place. In fact, you have no idea where “new” is.
The wilderness is the “in between” place.
I’m not crazy about this “in between” place. I often feel vulnerable. I feel voiceless. I feel powerless. I feel incompetent.
In this “in between” place I am being schooled in surrender and humility. I am learning previously untried methods and I am choosing to rely on those closest to me for help.
I am embracing “emptiness” so that God can fill me up with redesigned meaning and re-engineered hopes.
I am learning to lean into God for this day and trust his heart for our new “place,” our new normal, our new security.
When we first entered into the uncharted waters of “in between,” I came across this passage of scripture that has encouraged me to press into the new.
“So says the Lord, who makes a way in the sea, a path in the mighty waters, who brings forth chariot and horse, army and warrior, only to be destroyed, ‘Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.’”
Right here, right now, in the middle of the “in between,” God is doing a new thing. Keep your eyes open... a new thing is in the making.
