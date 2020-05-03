Living 'in between'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How are you today?

Is this a happy day for you? Do you have meaningful work to attend to today? Are you ready to tackle a monumental landscaping job around your house? Are you excited to remodel a bedroom? Are you thankful? Hopeful? Peaceful?

Or, are you feeling out of sorts? Worn out? Anxious? Angry? Fearful? Hopeless?

I have experienced nuances of all these emotions. Sometimes, I have felt all those emotions in one day. (Is that the definition of crazy?)

There are days, though my schedule is full of Zoom meetings, writing and reading, I feel as if I am in a desert place — alone, wandering, parched, distracted by the mundane and frustrated by the imaginings of another day, or many days, just like this one.

I sometimes wonder if the “good old days” are gone. Has our predictable, comfortable, manageable, life vanished? I glanced at the gas prices today as I drove into town and my heart sank. They are so low. And, though I’ve complained a million times about the high price of fuel, today it broke my heart. It means droves of people are out of a job, that they will have to sell their homes, downsize or even move away to look for something new.