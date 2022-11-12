Local competes in National Beard and Moustache Championships

When Cory Stovall walked into Backwards Distillery on Thursday evening, he was welcomed into a family of facial hair enthusiasts.

“Immediately, it was handshakes and hellos — and just excitement to be here,” he said.

Stovall, who lives in Casper, is competing at the National Beard and Moustache Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The event is a joint effort by facial hair enthusiasts group Beard Team USA and Visit Casper, the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council.

It’s expected to draw about 300 contestants who will take part in around 50 categories.

On Thursday night, competitors gathered for a bar crawl around Casper (which began at The Derby Club Gaming Parlor and ended at The Gaslight Social, according to the event’s website).

Most of the people seemed to know each other already, Stovall said. But it didn’t take him long to feel like one of the crowd.

“It is such a big family of people from all over the country,” he said.

Stovall met people from places as far away as Texas, Michigan, New Mexico and Florida. There was even a group of three or four people who drove down from Alaska, he said. Some consider the championships their yearly vacation.

He pointed competitors to some of his favorite spots around Casper.

“The cool part for me was being able to answer, ‘What do we do tomorrow?’” he said. (He recommended Casper Mountain and the museums.)

On Friday night, competitors were planning to reconvene at The Gaslight Social in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the longest beard chain. The official record is currently 62 feet and 6 inches.

Stovall’s had a beard for years now — and it’s always gotten lots of compliments.

“Most places I go, I get a thumbs up, or an, ‘Oh my god, I love your beard,’” he said.

He hadn’t considered it could be an award-winner until he heard the championship was coming to town, though.

On Saturday, he’ll compete for the 6-to-12-inch full beard natural category. Contestants are allowed to use grooming aids, like beard oils, but not styling aids, like gels.

“I knew it was a good opportunity for me to represent Casper and Wyoming,” Stovall said.