Local entrepreneurs soon may be able to crowdfund for capital in Wyoming

Imagine you’re a business owner, or a young entrepreneur, or a farmer or a doctor or a lawyer with an innovative idea. If your idea is not worth millions — or even if it is — you may struggle to find investors to support it.
A new Wyoming investment portal may help create those connections and build up unlikely entrepreneurs around the state.
A federal agency has awarded a grant to Advance Casper to facilitate three investment funds based in Casper.
The roughly $176,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship requires a 50% match from Advance Casper, formerly the Casper Area Economic Development Alliance. The money is meant to help the organization and its partners “administer, market and vet three (complementary) investment funds to be headquartered in Casper,” according to the federal agency’s announcement.
Those funds include Invest 307, the angel investment fund Breakthrough 307 and a new bio sciences innovation fund that isn’t yet fully off the ground. Advance Casper CEO Justin Farley announced the fund last October but said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed that progress.
The federal money, plus the local match, will pay the salary of a manager whose job will be to facilitate connections for the three funds. But Invest 307 will likely consume much of that work, Farley said.
The concept for Invest 307 marries ideas behind the television show "Shark Tank" and online crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe and Kickstarter.
Here’s how it works. An entrepreneur or business owner who needs to raise capital will be able to post their proposals to Invest 307, which Farley said will ideally work like a marketplace, so prospective investors will be able to choose from any proposal on the site and invest.
The entrepreneurs seeking capital will be able to offer either equity — a stake in the company — or debt, whereby investors would be paid back for their contributions.
The investment proposals themselves will be thoroughly vetted through the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, and by an as-yet unhired Advance Casper employee, Farley said, adding that even with these checks, investing is never a no-risk game.
What’s so novel about the proposal is how it opens the investment opportunities to anyone in the state, not just accredited investors.
“Everybody can play,” Farley said, adding that it also makes raising capital more accessible to entrepreneurs because Advance Casper will help with the proposal.
“Currently, you could pay an attorney to do this whole thing, but it’s going to cost you $10,000,” he said.
And those seeking capital don’t have to be coming out with a new product. Maybe a local business wants to build a patio and needs an investor. Under this model, members of the community could invest in the project and become partial owners of a business.
The added bonus of this model, Farley explained, is the people who invest in that restaurant are also likely to patronize it more because they’re owners.
The infrastructure for creating such an expansive investment pool already exists in Wyoming under a secretary of state program called Wyoming Invests Now. The program facilitates an Obama-era securities exemption that basically allows Wyoming investors and entrepreneurs to raise capital within the state without having to meet a laundry list of rigid U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.
Invest 307 will serve as a portal and help entrepreneurs get listed.
But Farley is hopeful the portal can be used for community development as well. Nonprofits in town could potentially list their needs on the site to accept charitable donations, though details are still unclear, he said.
The early uses of the portal will likely be local, or at least facilitated locally, Farley said. But his dream would be to have Invest 307 offices in cities across the state. So a startup in Sheridan, for example, can work with experts in Sheridan, not Casper.
Invest 307 isn’t up and running yet. The grant was just announced this month, and Advance Casper is hiring the position the money will pay for. Once that spot is filled, Farley said, they will be ready to launch the site.
Morgan Hughes
