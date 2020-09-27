Local entrepreneurs soon may be able to crowdfund for capital in Wyoming

“Currently, you could pay an attorney to do this whole thing, but it’s going to cost you $10,000,” he said.

And those seeking capital don’t have to be coming out with a new product. Maybe a local business wants to build a patio and needs an investor. Under this model, members of the community could invest in the project and become partial owners of a business.

The added bonus of this model, Farley explained, is the people who invest in that restaurant are also likely to patronize it more because they’re owners.

The infrastructure for creating such an expansive investment pool already exists in Wyoming under a secretary of state program called Wyoming Invests Now. The program facilitates an Obama-era securities exemption that basically allows Wyoming investors and entrepreneurs to raise capital within the state without having to meet a laundry list of rigid U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

Invest 307 will serve as a portal and help entrepreneurs get listed.

But Farley is hopeful the portal can be used for community development as well. Nonprofits in town could potentially list their needs on the site to accept charitable donations, though details are still unclear, he said.