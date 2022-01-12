Local film on Shoshoni actress to premiere on PBS Monday

"Forgotten Ingenue," a locally made feature film on the life of Shoshoni-born actress Isabel Jewell, is set to premiere on Wyoming PBS on Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m.

The film will also be available to stream online through wyomingpbs.org starting the same day.

It was directed by Casper filmmaker Dennis Rollins, and features local talent including actors, writers and a scoring musician.

"Forgotten Ingenue" first premiered in Casper in September, with a screening at the Rialto Movie Palace.

The film tells Jewell's story, from her early days in Shoshoni to acting on Broadway and the silver screen. The actress was often typecast in golden age films as a gangster's wife or as a brash, cheeky supporting character.

It was shot at several historic locations in and around Casper, including the Bishop House, the former Gladstone Hotel annex and a train car in the Douglas Railroad Museum.

Alexandria Trimble, a familiar face in the Casper theater scene for years, stars as Jewell.

The score for the film was produced by local musician Cory McDaniel, and its script was written by Casper's Pat Greiner.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.